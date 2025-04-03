BOLLYWOOD
Rishi Kapoor once called this award-winning outsider an 'average actor' who doesn't have the 'look and talent' to romance heroines.
Rishi Kapoor was known for his outspokenness and candid attitude. He lived his life on the terms of 'Khullam Khulla'. If he liked someone he would go out and out for that person. Similarly, he openly voiced his disinterest and dislike, regardless of the person affiliated with. There were instances when he openly spoke against his son, Ranbir Kapoor's choices. Today we will discuss an instance when Rishi Kapoor openly called a talented actor 'average' and even mocked him saying that the actor doesn't have looks or talent.
The actor who was insulted by Rishi Kapoor is...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the outsider started working in 1999. After several minor roles in Sarfarosh, Shool, Munna Bhai MBBS, Black Friday, and Dev D; Nawaz earned fame and recognition with Kahani and Gangs of Wasseypur. However, Rishi Kapoor once insulted Nawaz for his opinion on romantic heroes.
Nawaz mocked romantic heroes?
Rishi Kapoor's statement came as a reaction to Nawaz's statement about romantic heroes. In an interview, Nawazuddin said that Bollywood had 'cliched' romantic heroes from decades who 'run around trees' for 'ek hi tarah ka romance'. This statement didn't go well with the Karz actor
What did Rishi Kapoor say about Nawaz?
In an interview, Rishi gave a strong reaction to Nawaz's statement. He said, "You (Nawazuddin) haven’t done it (running around trees) in your life; neither will you get a chance to do it. And you aren’t capable of doing it either. You don’t have the image; you don’t have the talent.”
Nawzuddin Siddiqui's rose to stardom
After Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawaz went on to impress the masses with his performances in movies such as Bajirangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Raees, and Manto. In 2018, Nawaz became an OTT star with his role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the web series, Sacred Games.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's net worth
As per several media reports, Nawazuddin has a net worth of Rs 90 crores. Nawazuddin owns a luxurious bungalow in Andheri, which is worth of Rs 12 crores. His swanky car collection includes Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi.
