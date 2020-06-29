Headlines

'You could be the biggest filmmaker or hero, but you should show respect': Sushmita Sen on surviving in Bollywood

Sushmita Sen recently made her web series debut with Aarya.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 07:08 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has reignited the debate around nepotism, lobbying, and camp-ism in the film industry. Several fans have continually expressed their disappointment about the same and also bashed Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, and others.

Sushmita Sen who made a web series debut with Aarya, in a recent interview, spoke about the same, BollywoodLife reported. She said, "A lot of young people come from smaller cities, who live, breathe and eat cinema. They want to become actors, directors, or follow some creative pursuit here. The hunger in them is fantastic, but it often gets seen as desperation." 

Recalling her own experience, Sushmita said, "I’m an outsider but I was approached to be a part of films by default because of the beauty pageant I won. I never thought of becoming an actor, but when I took it up, I felt I can learn and grow here. Maybe at that point, I wasn’t an evolved person and it showed on the screen. I take responsibility for that. I kept working hard, but was never desperate." 

The actor remained intact with the fact that no one should give in to bullying and pressure.

"But I always knew that whatever I do, I’ll do it with integrity and respect. I’ll earn it. I’ve lived my life in a way where you can’t be in the same room with me and speak to me in a language which is 'ok' with a lot of other people. You could be the biggest filmmaker or hero, but you should show respect," she said. 

