‘You can’t look like this': Tanishaa Mukerji reveals Aditya Chopra asked her to lose weight, says 'it affected my hormones’

Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that the intense transformation she underwent for Neal 'n' Nikki later caused a hormonal imbalance after she followed a strict fitness routine suggested by Aditya Chopra.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji recently spoke about the pressure she faced while preparing for Neal 'n' Nikki and revealed that the drastic lifestyle changes she made for the film later affected her health.

In an interview with Mamaraazzi, the actress shared that filmmaker Aditya Chopra wanted her to achieve a completely toned look for the role, which pushed her into following a highly strict routine.

Recalling the early days of the project, Tanishaa said Aditya Chopra had invited her for a screen test and had earlier also advised her regarding her career. This time, however, she decided to trust his suggestions completely and follow them “blindly.”

The actress revealed that during the initial photoshoot for the film, Aditya Chopra was not satisfied with her appearance and told her she needed to get fitter for the character. That moment, according to Tanishaa, became the turning point in her transformation journey.

“My first photo session for Neal ‘n’ Nikki, I had all these love handles, and he was like, ‘No, you can’t look like this. You need to be toned.’ After that first photo session, I just went crazy, and I transformed my body because I was so focused on reaching that ultimate goal, and then he was like, ‘Yes, this is Nikki',” she said during her conversation with Mamaraazzi.

Following the feedback, Tanishaa dedicated herself fully to fitness and dieting. She explained that she became extremely disciplined with her workouts and eating habits and carefully followed a routine that helped her maintain the required physique.

At the same time, the actress admitted that constantly maintaining such strict standards had consequences on her body. Speaking about the impact it had on her health, she shared, “if you try to keep it, you would have a hormonal imbalance, which is what happened to me.”

Released in 2005, Neal 'n' Nikki was directed by Arjun Sablok and produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The romantic comedy featured Uday Chopra and Tanishaa in lead roles, while Abhishek Bachchan appeared in a special role. Despite generating buzz at the time, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Tanishaa also reflected on the criticism the film received after release and said she chose not to let the negativity affect her personally. Instead, she looked at the feedback in a “positive way.”