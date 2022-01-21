'You broke our hearts brother': Remo D'Souza grieves demise of brother-in-law Jason Watkins

Director-Chroerographer Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead yesterday, and it stunned Remo and his family. Last night, Remo expressed his grief over Jason's loss on Instagram. He shared a happy moment of him with Watkins and said, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace. REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins."

Here's Remo's tribute to Jason

Jason's bereaved sister, and Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza, took to Instagram to share a few photos of her brother with cryptic remarks. Taking to her Instagram stories, she first posted a solo photo of her brother and wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me? I will never forgive u.” (Image source: Lizelle Remo D'Souza Instagram)

It's also been claimed by the police that he hanged himself. Oshiwara police transported him to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle after discovering his death, where his post mortem report is due. Jason served as an assistant director for Remo in all of the films and also worked in the film industry. While Remo has not talked about his brother-in-law much, Jason has shared a few photos of himself with the renowned choreographer on social media. He's pictured alongside Remo and the late choreographer Saroj Khan in one of the images. Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle have yet to make a public statement regarding the event. Both Remo and Lizelle are presently in Goa, where they attended a friend's wedding, according to reports.

Remo and Lizelle have been married for 22 years and have two children.