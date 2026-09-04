‘You became Ayesha Begum’: Mukesh Khanna slams Sharmila Tagore over Vande Mataram remark

Mukesh Khanna has reacted strongly to Sharmila Tagore’s reported remarks on Vande Mataram, questioning her views and bringing up her marriage into the Pataudi family.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has strongly reacted to remarks attributed to Sharmila Tagore over Vande Mataram and the debate around singing the national song in its entirety.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Mukesh was asked about Sharmila’s reported view that only the opening stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung, considering India’s religious diversity and the sentiments of people from different faiths.

Reacting to her remarks, Mukesh said, “She is speaking according to her own understanding. I don’t know why she said it. Maybe while explaining her point of view, she ended up saying that people from other religions may not understand or accept it.”

Mukesh calls Sharmila Tagore ‘Ayesha Begum’

Mukesh then brought up Sharmila Tagore’s marriage into the Pataudi family and questioned her stand on the issue. He referred to the veteran actress as “Ayesha Begum” during the conversation.

“Did you realise only after marriage that Islam also exists? When you became a Begum, did you then realise that Muslims follow a different faith? You became Ayesha Begum for marriage, but today you are speaking as Ayesha Begum. I’m surprised that after living your whole life with Hinduism, you have suddenly become concerned about other religions,” he said.

The Shaktimaan actor also referred to Sharmila’s Bengali roots and questioned why such concerns had emerged now.

“You grew up in Bengal, where Kali Puja is celebrated on such a large scale. You have grown up with Bengali culture and Bengali films. Why is it only now that you feel that people from another religion may not accept this?” he asked.

Mukesh Khanna explains his view on Hinduism

Mukesh also disagreed with the suggestion that Hinduism involves the worship of multiple separate Gods.

“We have 33 crore devi-devtas, but that does not mean there are 33 crore Gods. There is one God, who is nirakar, without a form. A devotee may see that God in Hanuman, Shiva, Ram or Krishna,” he said.

Explaining his views further, Mukesh said Ram and Krishna were avatars who appeared in different yugas.

“So they are the avatars of God. They come in every yuga. If God appears before me, perhaps he will appear as Shiva because that is the form I believe in. For someone who believes in Krishna, he may appear as Krishna,” he explained.

What Mukesh Khanna said on Vande Mataram

Returning to the Vande Mataram debate, Mukesh claimed that objections from sections of the Muslim community historically went beyond references to Hindu deities in the later verses. According to him, the objection was also linked to the idea of bowing before anyone other than God.

“Their objection did not begin today. The argument has been that they bow only before Khuda and therefore would not bow before anyone else,” he claimed. Mukesh also referred to different renditions of Vande Mataram by Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar and AR Rahman.

He specifically mentioned Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and said, “He says ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’. He is calling her Maa and offering a salute.” Mukesh maintained that people should respect the country and its national symbols but added that nobody should be forced to physically bow.

“We bow before Bharat Mata. If someone does not want to bow, fine, we are not forcing them to bow. But then saying that Vande Mataram itself should not be sung is something I do not understand,” he said.

‘You are following appeasement’

Mukesh also criticised what he described as political appeasement surrounding the controversy. “You are not following a principle, you are following appeasement. You are trying to show Muslims that you are still with them so that they vote for you. That is the whole problem,” he concluded.