Allu Arjun is currently prepping for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is busy promoting the film which is all set to release on December 5, 2024. While much hype is already being built around the film, a recent appearance by Allu Arjun at the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Kochi, is currently going viral on social media. At the event, Allu Arjun could be seen expressing his love for his leading lady Rashmika Mandanna. The South superstar referred to Rashmika Mandanna as "the national crush" and said, "My very own Srivalli, Rashmika will ‘crush’ the entire nation this time. Everybody will crush on her this time once again."

Allu Arjun's statement praising Rashmika Mandanna's talent and describing her as more than a co-star has won fans over. Calling Rashmika Mandanna his "home", Allu Arjun said, "You are the only heroine I’ve been seeing on set. You have become home. Working with you is so comfortable, you make me feel like I’m home. Thank you so much for your support. Without you, Pushpa would have been possible, and I could not have performed without your support."

These words of affirmation by Allu Arjun made Rashmika Mandanna visibly emotional. The actress described how in awe she was, seeing the immense love Allu Arjun receives from his fans. "When we landed in Kochi and I saw the love Allu Arjun sir was getting from all of you…this absolutely blew my mind. Thank you so much for giving so much love to sir. He deserves all the love and more. You are an army, and I root for the army. Allu Arjun sir, you are always my Saami. You are always going to be such a special person in my life. Thank you so much for always taking such good care of me," Rashmika Mandanna said.

