â€˜Youâ€™re my anchorâ€™: Aamir Khanâ€™s daughter Ira Khan professes love for â€˜dream boyâ€™ Nupur Shikhare in romantic post

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media. She regularly chats with her followers and shares snippets and details of her life with them. On Monday (May 31), Ira took to Instagram to profess her love for her 'dream boy', Nupur Shikhare and called him her ‘anchor’.

Ira shared a video compilation of adorable and lovey-dovey photos of her and Shikhare with the song ‘Sassafras Roots’ by Green Day playing in the background. The couple not only looked charming but also very much in love.

Along with the video she wrote a sweet note for Shikhare, saying, “You're my anchor....#love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!”

Soon after Ira posted the video, Nupur replied saying he loves her back. “@khan.ira I love you ya,” he wrote. Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff also dropped a heart in the comments.

The two have been dating for a while but Ira introduced Nupur to the world as her Valentine only in February this year. Nupur is a fitness trainer and has been training Ira for some time now. The couple has shared their training videos on their individual Instagram media accounts. Apart from Ira, Nupur has also been training Sushmita Sen for over decade. The couple has celebrated festivals together and also attended Ira’s cousin Zayn Khan’s wedding.

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The young director has in the past opened up about her mental illness she has been suffering for many years. On the work front, Ira had always said that she enjoys being behind the camera. The star kid stated to Hindustan Times, "I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."