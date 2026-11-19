Robert Pattinson got the biggest compliment and blessing to take over the world as Agent 007. Former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, dropped a heartfelt note to Robert, leaving the internet in awe.

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has welcomed Robert Pattinson into the 007 family following his announcement of his casting as the new James Bond, expressing confidence in the actor and wishing him success in carrying forward the iconic franchise, according to Variety.

Former James Bond's message for Robert Pattinson

Brosnan shared a heartfelt message for Pattinson on Instagram, recalling their time working together in the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me. “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram. "You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce."

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Brosnan, who portrayed the iconic British secret agent in four films between 1995 and 2002, joined several other Hollywood personalities in congratulating Pattinson on securing the coveted role, according to Variety. Pattinson’s casting brings an end to months of speculation about who would take over the role from Craig. Several actors, including Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult, were among the names linked to the role.

Who will direct the next Bond film?

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios, which also confirmed that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film. Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

Pattinson's announcement as the next James Bond brought an end to months of speculation surrounding the actor who would take over the iconic role. Several names had reportedly been in consideration, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Harry Styles, according to Variety. The forthcoming James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amazon MGM.