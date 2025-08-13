Twitter
'You are 26...': Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary makes Boney Kapoor emotional, pens heartfelt note

On Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, her producer-husband Boney Kapoor remembered his better-half, and penned emotional note while celebrating her legacy.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'You are 26...': Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary makes Boney Kapoor emotional, pens heartfelt note
Boney Kapoor with Sridevi

It has been seven years since the world lost Sridevi, but her legacy and charm are still alive in the hearts of her millions of fans. On her 62nd birth anniversary today, family, friends, and admirers fondly remembered the legendary actress. Sridevi, celebrated as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, had an unmatched career spanning Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Her untimely passing in 2018 left a void in the industry, but her work and memories continue to inspire.

Among those who shared heartfelt tributes was her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor. Posting a beautiful still of Sridevi from her film English Vinglish on Instagram, he expressed how she remains forever young in his heart. Calling her "26" even today, he wrote, "Yes, you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday; we are still reliving all your happy birthdays."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

He later shared another post, where he fondly reminisced about a birthday party from 1990. In the post, he recalled how, with a cheeky smile, he told Sridevi she was turning "26" even though she was actually 27 just to make her laugh. The caption of the post read, "In 1990, her birthday party in Chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger, but she thought I was teasing her"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Fans quickly filled the comments with love and admiration. One wrote, "Always in our hearts," while another remembered her as "The only female superstar. We miss you, Legend." In a career spanning over five decades, Sridevi was honoured with several prestigious awards and was also given the Padma Shri - India's fourth-highest civilian honour - in 2013. The actress made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai.' Later, in 1972, she made her first appearance in Bollywood with the film 'Rani Mera Naam.'

She went on to leave an indelible mark on her fans with several iconic roles in Hindi films like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among others. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. She married Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are now following in their mother's footsteps, pursuing acting careers in Bollywood.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

