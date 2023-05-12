Yogita Bihani reveals her father is scared for her after The Kerala Story: 'Main unhe achhi baatein hi..' | Exclusive

A still of Yogita Bihani from The Kerala Story

Actress Yogita Bihani is on cloud-9. Her latest release, The Kerala Story, is on a spree of breaking records and setting benchmarks at the box office. Yogita started her journey in television, and then she moved to films. After giving notable performances in AK vs AK and Vikram Vedha, Yogita got her first blockbuster with Adah Sharma-starrrer.

Owing to the blockbuster success of the film Yogita joins for an exclusive conversation with DNA, decoding the success of The Kerala Story. In The Kerala Story, Yogita plays a headstrong girl, Nimah Mathews. Sharing her reaction to the film's success, Yogita says, "I and Adah were just talking the other day. Humne badi imaandari se film banai hai (We have made this film with honesty). For us, it (the film) was like a college project, that we did with utmost dedication and we submitted. We never knew that this will happen. All of us are in shock that people have received the film so well. We are surprised and we're getting surprised every day, thinking aacha yeh bhi ho sakta hai. We all are stunned.

Despite the fantastic response, The Kerala Story is been criticised by a section of the audience. Bihani shares that her father is scared for her, thus she's only sharing positive feedback with him. " Today, my father is scared. Because of these controversies, he asks me 'tum aaram se ja rahi ho na?' So, he is a bit scared, aur main unhe achhi cheezein hi batati hoon (I just tell him good things). I assure him that everything is going alright. Everything is great here. I can't scare him. Unhe mein utna hi batati hoon, and he believes in me," Yogita states.

Yogita reveals that she was speechless after watching the rough edit of the film. "I am a part of the film, but when I watched the initial rushes, for the next 15 minutes, I couldn't talk or express my views." Yogita further adds that she had to prepare her family before they went to watch. "I had to prepare my sisters for the film. I explained it to them. And when they watched it, they were like 'haan thik hai...aisa kuch traumatising nahi tha (it wasn't that traumatising).' Then I told them that it is because I have prepared them well before they went to watch."

Yogita even shares her reaction to the negative responses, and people who are calling it a propaganda film. "We made this film to tell the story of these three girls. We wanted people should be aware ki aisa bhi ho sakta hai. We wanted to empower the survivors or the one who has suffered. To assure them that we hear you and we are here to support them, that's all. Baki jo logo ko lagta hai, I don't think I can answer that because that was not the agenda of the film. Woh hai hi nahi." Yogita continues, "Everyone has their opinions, and we respect that. If they want to see the film, they will come and watch it. But if they don't want to, we respect that as well. We can't change anyone's opinion. But we are clear about why we made this film. We just want to protect our girls."

The Kerala Story has faced a ban in West Bengal, and there were protests in Tamil Nadu as well. Sharing her views on the bans, Yogita adds, "The makers are going to fight for it, and I really hope that jo log dekhna chahe woh dekh sake (I hope people who want to see the film would be able to watch it)." Yogita will soon be seen in two other movies, and she's not in a hurry to sign projects.