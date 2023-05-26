Yogita Bihani breaks silence on The Kerala Story being called propaganda film, say ‘this is not Islam but…’

Yogita Bihani on The Kerala Story being called propaganda film

Yogita Bihani is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story. The film faced backlash even before the release of the film and was called a propaganda film. Now the actress has opened up on the same and expressed her views.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Yogita Bihani talked about the film being called propaganda by a section of society and said, “I agree with what Vipul sir (Amrutlal Shah, producer) said that we as a team want everyone to watch this film. We want everyone to support it. We have also shown a Christian girl and a Hindu girl. The film needs to be aired everywhere because the subject is such. Shouldn’t this be about the safety of women rather than protesting and taking sides? Even men are being radicalized. This is not Islam but terrorism.”

The actress further talked about receiving death threats and said, “Yeah, I received a couple of them but I choose to ignore them as I don’t want to focus on that one percent. I’d rather focus on the rest of the 99 percent. A lot of people have my number from my early days, who have worked with me. They all were so impressed with us. My property broker saw the film and called me. My parents and siblings are getting calls for my performance.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is based on the story of 3 girls from the state who were brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idwani, and Sonia Balani. Released on May 5, the film has collected Rs 264 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Yogita Bihani made her television debut in 2018 in Ekta Kapoor’s romantic soap opera Dil Hi Toh Hai. Other than the Kerala Story, the actress has also been featured in movies like Vikram Vedha and AK vs AK.

