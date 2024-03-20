Yodha box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film shows slight growth, collects Rs 2.30 crore

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra showed a slight growth on day 5 and is estimated to earn Rs 2.30 crore on day 5.

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, was released on March 15 in the theatres. The film which also stars Disha Patani started slow but saw growth in the first three days. However, it saw its first major drop on its fourth day.

Now, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Yodha showed a slight growth on day 5 and is estimated to earn Rs 2.30 crore. While on day 4, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore. On days 1, 2 and 3, the film collected Rs 4.1 crore, Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 7 crore respectively.

The total box office collection of Yodha now stands at Rs 21.30 crore. The action-packed movie revolves around Arun Katyal, who heads a special team called the Yodha Task Force and is on a rescue mission. It's produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha clashed with Adah Sharma’s Bastar The Naxal Story at the box office, the political drama directed by Sudipto Sen.

Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also released on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.

