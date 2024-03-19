Yodha box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film sees first major drop, collects Rs 2.15 crore

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha failed Monday test and is estimated to collect just Rs 2.15 crore.

Sidharth Maolhotra’s Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, hit the theatres on Friday. The film which also stars Disha Patani started slow but saw growth in the first three days. However, the film saw its first major drop on its fourth day.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer failed Monday test and is estimated to collect just Rs 2.15 crore. On day 3, the film collected Rs 7 crore in India. On day 1 and 2, Yodha collected Rs 4.1 crore and 5.75 crore respectively. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 19 crore.

The action-packed movie revolves around Arun Katyal, who heads a special team called the Yodha Task Force and is on rescue mission. It's produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha clashed with Adah Sharma’s Bastar The Naxal Story at the box office, the political drama directed by Sudipto Sen.

Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also released on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.

