Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm partners with French carmakers, to supply 4000…

Anil Ambani on the rise again with this company, share prices soaring to new heights…

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma film struggles, fails Monday test, earns just Rs 24 lakh

Yodha box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film sees first major drop, collects Rs 2.15 crore

RCB Unbox Event, IPL 2024: When and where to watch, ticket price, celebrities list and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma film struggles, fails Monday test, earns just Rs 24 lakh

Meet man, got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads firm that once hired Ratan Tata, his annual pay package is…

Meet doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was...

Diabetes tips: Ayurvedic drinks to control sudden blood sugar spike in morning

Refreshing, healthy summer foods to cool your body down

7 active wrestlers with most wins in WWE

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk-starrer titled Bad Newz, Karan Johar's production to release on this date

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe sacked from show due to this reason

Not Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramayana, War 2; this movie is most-awaited Hindi film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Yodha box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film sees first major drop, collects Rs 2.15 crore

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha failed Monday test and is estimated to collect just Rs 2.15 crore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Yodha box office collection
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sidharth Maolhotra’s Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, hit the theatres on Friday. The film which also stars Disha Patani started slow but saw growth in the first three days. However, the film saw its first major drop on its fourth day.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer failed Monday test and is estimated to collect just Rs 2.15 crore. On day 3, the film collected Rs 7 crore in India. On day 1 and 2, Yodha collected Rs 4.1 crore and 5.75 crore respectively. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 19 crore.

The action-packed movie revolves around Arun Katyal, who heads a special team called the Yodha Task Force and is on rescue mission. It's produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha clashed with Adah Sharma’s Bastar The Naxal Story at the box office, the political drama directed by Sudipto Sen.

Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars  Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also released on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to Indian genius with over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

Meet man, got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads firm that once hired Ratan Tata, his annual pay package is…

This actress, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis, failed to pay bills, now works for just Rs 100

Yodha box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film sees first major drop, collects Rs 2.15 crore

'Run for Good Happening' marathon in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement