Yodha box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra film collects Rs 16.86 crore in opening weekend, beats Ittefaq

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna's Yodha is estimated to collect Rs 7 crore on day 3, Sunday.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, holds well at the box office. Despite getting a low start, the film collected Rs 16.85 in the opening weekend.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Yodha is estimated to collect Rs 7 crore on day 3, Sunday. The movie collected Rs 4.1 crore on its opening day and Rs 5.75 crore on the second day. Early estimates suggest that it made around Rs 7 crore nett on its third day in India. Overall, the film has accumulated approximately Rs 16.85 crore at the Indian box office.

The action thriller revolves around Arun Katyal, the leader of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force, as he plans on a daring rescue mission. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film promises an adrenaline-packed experience.

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, the political drama film that reunites the team of The Kerala Story - actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also released on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.

