Bollywood

Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film starts slow, earns only Rs 4.25 crore

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani 's Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is estimated to earn only Rs 4.25 crore on day 1.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Yodha
Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani starrer Yodha, one of the most-waited films of the year, finally released on Friday. However, the film failed to perform well at box office on day 1.

As per Sacnilk.com, Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is estimated to earn only Rs 4.25 crore on day 1. In Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra portrays an off-duty soldier aboard a passenger plane hijacked by terrorists. He plans to beat the hijackers and keep the passengers safe when the engine stops working, the action-packed movie also stars Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and more.

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, the political drama film that reunites the team of The Kerala Story - actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars  Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also released on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.

