Yo Yo Honey Singh summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over ‘objectionable’ remarks, request for later date rejected

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has rejected Yo Yo Honey Singh’s request to appear for questioning on October 22 and asked him to appear on Friday.

Honey Singh had requested additional time and sought permission to appear before the investigating officer on October 22.Image credit: Twitter

Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday, October 16, in connection with a complaint over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert in Delhi.

Singh had requested additional time and sought permission to appear before the investigating officer on October 22. However, the Cyber Cell has rejected the request, ANI reported.

The rapper has reportedly failed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell three times.

Complaint linked to viral concert video

The case relates to a video clip from one of Singh’s concerts that was widely circulated on social media. Several users criticised the remarks allegedly made by the rapper in the video. Singh later posted an apology and said the clip had been edited in a manner that made his comments appear offensive.

His repeated absence from questioning has now led the Cyber Cell to reject his latest request for more time. On October 5, Singh had also sought additional time after he did not appear before the investigating officer.

Honey Singh faced another controversy over ‘Volume 1’

This is not the first time Singh has faced controversy over allegedly objectionable content. In April, the Delhi High Court directed the Union government to remove URLs of his song Volume 1 from social media platforms.

The court observed that the song was obscene and derogatory towards women and said such content could not be protected in the name of freedom of expression.

The song was released in 2006

Volume 1 was released in 2006 by Honey Singh and rapper Badshah. During the proceedings, advocate Rupali Panwar, representing the petitioner, argued that the song was accessible to children and could have a harmful impact on them, ANI reported.

The latest Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons comes months after that court controversy and amid the ongoing investigation into the complaint over Singh’s concert remarks.