Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals how he began his music journey

Yo Yo Honey Singh started his music journeyYo Yo Honey Singh surely knows how to keep his music alive and even after releasing the remix version after ages, his music continues to rake up the charts

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 03:18 AM IST

One of the most popular musicians in Bollywood, Yo Yo Honey Singh who has not only given us a variety of party numbers with breathtaking locations but also popularized rap culture in India, recently talked about his music journey and how he would work on the software and edit of his songs himself at the start of his career. 

Talking about his music production journey which started two decades back, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, "So this story is as old as 1999 - 2000. At that time there were just two softwares for multiple level editing. But among those softwares, one was cool edit pro. On that, I did a lot of multi-track editing and chopping after which I put kicks and snares. With that help, I made two music tracks. All of these technicalities would be understood better by music creators. Kick and snare are beats".

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to create classic dance numbers which perfectly resonate with the youth. The music composer is not only working on his latest single featuring Sunny Leone, he has already treated the audience with the track 'Khadke Glassy' in the upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi.

Yo Yo Honey Singh surely knows how to keep his music alive and even after releasing the remix version after ages, his music continues to rake up the charts.  

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release. 

