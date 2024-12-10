Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar-winning Gunnet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous decodes the controversial life of the rapper, his success, failure and redemption.

Indian rapper, singer, and music producer, Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh has seen the highest of highs and lowest of low. His life is nothing sort of a film, and thus the Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, under her banner Sikhaya Entertainment brings the documentary on him, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.

The documentary peels back the layers of Honey Singh’s life. From his meteoric rise to fame to his sudden disappearance and subsequent struggles. The docu-film decodes the journey of the man behind the Angrezi Beat and controversies, all the way to his comeback.

The documentary features never-before-seen moments from the rapper’s personal and professional life, including heartfelt statements from his family, friends, and collaborators, including Salman Khan.

Watch the trailer

Speaking about his docu-film, Honey Singh said, "For years, there have been countless conjectures about me in the media, and I have never really shared my side of the story. This documentary is the right opportunity to tell my story. My fans have always stood by me, even in my absence, and for that, I am eternally grateful. This docu-film on Netflix goes beyond the spotlight to reveal the real me — the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I'm excited to finally share my journey with the world."

Bankrolled by Guneet Monga, the producer shared her thoughts about the documentary, "Documenting a career as colourful as Yo Yo Honey Singh’s has been an extremely memorable journey for our crew along with Netflix, it was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. True to the spirit of a docu-film, we’re excited to share the untold aspects of the journey of one of India’s most beloved music icons—there’s hardly anyone who hasn’t grooved to at least one of his songs, and now is the time to get to know the real him, unfiltered." Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous will stream on Netflix from December 20.

Also read: Sunny Deol finally CONFIRMS starring in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, says visuals are like 'Avatar and Planet of the Apes'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.