'Yet to meet someone so grounded and humble': Ananya Panday is all praises for 'Fighter' co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will soon be paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda's in his Bollywood debut Fighter and has now said that the couth superstar is very grounded and humble.

In a recent interview, speaking about Vijay, Ananya said, "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken."

On the work front, Ananya was recently seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh where she played the girlfriend while Kartik and Bhumi essayed the roles of husband and wife. She had made her debut with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2.

Ananya recently got nominated for the best-supporting actress at an award function for her role in the film to which she said, "To be nominated for the best supporting role with so many senior actors is a great feeling. Especially, for a film that has such an experienced actor like Bhumi, as my co-star. With so much love coming my way, I feel that all my hard work has paid off. This only drives me and motivates me further to continue giving my best with each of my projects and hopefully later, even bag a nomination as the best actress, you know. I’m super delighted and humbled!"

Recently Ananya had revealed that her movie Khaali Peeli, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was coming to a wrap. More so, the actress said there was just one day of their shoot remaining before everybody was asked to pack up around Janata curfew, followed by the 21-day lockdown.