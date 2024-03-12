Twitter
Yes Papa trailer: Geetika Tyagi is accused of killing her sexually abusive father in 'bravest story ever told'

Based on the issue of sexual abuse of children at home, Yes Papa stars Ananth Mahadevan, Geetika Tyagi, Divya Seth Shah, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Nandita Puri. The film is set to release in cinemas on March 29.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Yes Papa Trailer/YouTube screengrabs
The makers of Yes Papa unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday, March 12. With the tagline of 'bravest story ever told', Yes Papa deals with the issue of sexual abuse of children at home. Shot in black-and-white except for a couple of scenes, the social drama features Ananth Mahadevan, Geetika Tyagi, Divya Seth Shah, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Nandita Puri, and others.

The trailer shows Geetika Tyagi recounting harrowing instances of being sexually abused by her father as she fights the court case afetr being accused of killing her father. "A dark secret kept for too long can turn into a nightmare for life" are the words seen on the screen in the spine-chilling trailer.

The director Saif Hyder Hasan talked about the difficulties he faced while making this film. "'Handling the subject of incestuous rape would have been a challenge at any given point of time, irrespective of the fact that it is my first film. No actor wanted to play the father's role (who rapes his daughter) for various reasons until Ananth Mahadevan came on board. The problem was nobody was even listening to the script, they would reject the role after just hearing the subject of the film,'' Hasan told PTI.

'In India, I feel we want to cover up issues. In the film, I am not blaming fathers. I am picking up a situation and it is covered in the newspapers. Pinky Virani has written a book on it, 'Bitter Chocolate' but as far as popular culture goes, we don't want to discuss these things,'' the director further told the news agency.

Yes Papa releases in cinemas on March 29.

