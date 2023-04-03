Search icon
Yentamma song teaser: Salman Khan shows South-Indian swag with Venkatesh in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The teaser of the new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gave a glimpse of Salman Khan's lungi dance with South veteran Venkatesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Salman Khan-Venkatesh

On Monday, Salman Khan hyped the anticipation for his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan by releasing the teaser of the film's new song on his social media. From the short teaser, the song, Yentamma looks like a celebratory dance number song, pumped up with style, swag, and foot-tapping beats. 

In the teaser, Salman Khan looks stylish in South-Indian attire of a lungi and kurta with black eyewear. Khan is accompanied by veteran regional star Venkatesh, and they both complement each other on the screen. The song promises to be the next big surprise after the wedding number Billi Billi and the traditional festive song, Bathukamma. Salman shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram, and wrote, "#Yentamma song coming tomorrow." 

Here's the teaser

As soon as the actor dropped the video, several netizens shared their excitement for the full song. Salman's bodyguard Shera dropped fire emoji on the post. Abdu Rozik commented "I love it. Chalak song." A netizen wrote, "Bhai ka Sawag Always hit." Another netizen wrote, "Bhaijaan Ka Swag Mashallah." A user wrote, "Utha Kar Ke Lungi." Another user wrote, "Bhai + Venkatesh + Ram =Blockbuster." It is also said that Ram Charan is a part of the song, and a few netizens claimed that the mysterious who is seen walking towards Salman and Venkatesh is none other than Ram Charan. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on Ajith Kumar's Veeram. Farhad Samji directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill in primary roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on Eid, April 21.

