'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana

In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he quit eating non-vegetarian food for his preparation to play Lord Rama in Ramayana. Now, a viral video of RK has sparked backlash, netizens accusing his PR of falsely claiming to promote his upcoming movie.

In the age of social media, nothing is hidden. Many times, past statements or actions come back to bite the celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor is also facing the heat of the netizens. The actor will soon be seen playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Previously, RK claimed that he had quit non-veg and adopted a sattvic diet for the role. However, recently Ranbir did something that debunked his claims, and now he's getting brutally trolled for it.

In the recently released documentary series Dining with the Kapoors, which celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. In a footage, Armaan Jain is seen serving Fish Curry Rice and Junglee Mutton to the entire Kapoor family gathered at the table. Ranbir is seen seated alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan and other members of the Kapoor clan.

Netizens reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's hypocrisy

Several internet users have called out Ranbir Kapoor and called him a 'liar' for making fake promises to promote his upcoming film. "Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "I think PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of RK and Alia Bhatt. They don't do an ounce of research on past videos of their clients before posting such stupidity. On top of that, there are such exaggerated claims and all. What was the need to make claims of leaving non-veg and drinks for the role? Who asked? If they had kept their mouth shut at that time, they wouldn't be facing this unnecessary heat at present."

One netizen wrote, "I remember when these articles came out, his old interview went viral where he was admitting that he’s a big beef guy lol…him and his wife have the most stupid PR team." Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will be released in two parts, in Diwali 2026 and 2027.