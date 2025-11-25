Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
'Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar': Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally roasted for enjoying non-veg after claiming to adapt sattvic diet for Ramayana
Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites
H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas, stresses hiring...
Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here
PM Modi will hoist Saffron Flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: What's the significance behind?
Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony: Ram Janmabhoomi set for another milestone as PM Modi to hoist 191-ft 'Dharma Dhwaj'
Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'
Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: Several flights cancelled as Ethiopian volcanic ash clouds reaches Delhi-NCR crossing Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Ukraine peace talks: 'Something good...'
BOLLYWOOD
In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he quit eating non-vegetarian food for his preparation to play Lord Rama in Ramayana. Now, a viral video of RK has sparked backlash, netizens accusing his PR of falsely claiming to promote his upcoming movie.
In the age of social media, nothing is hidden. Many times, past statements or actions come back to bite the celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor is also facing the heat of the netizens. The actor will soon be seen playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Previously, RK claimed that he had quit non-veg and adopted a sattvic diet for the role. However, recently Ranbir did something that debunked his claims, and now he's getting brutally trolled for it.
Ranbir Kapoor PR lied that he avoided all kinds of meat while Filming Ramayana but in Dining with the Kapoors, we see all that claim being nothing but a lie.
byu/RapchikGunda inBollyBlindsNGossip
In the recently released documentary series Dining with the Kapoors, which celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. In a footage, Armaan Jain is seen serving Fish Curry Rice and Junglee Mutton to the entire Kapoor family gathered at the table. Ranbir is seen seated alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan and other members of the Kapoor clan.
Netizens reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's hypocrisy
Several internet users have called out Ranbir Kapoor and called him a 'liar' for making fake promises to promote his upcoming film. "Yehi jhootha, yehi makkaar," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "I think PR teams of Bollywood actors should be fired, especially that of RK and Alia Bhatt. They don't do an ounce of research on past videos of their clients before posting such stupidity. On top of that, there are such exaggerated claims and all. What was the need to make claims of leaving non-veg and drinks for the role? Who asked? If they had kept their mouth shut at that time, they wouldn't be facing this unnecessary heat at present."
One netizen wrote, "I remember when these articles came out, his old interview went viral where he was admitting that he’s a big beef guy lol…him and his wife have the most stupid PR team." Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will be released in two parts, in Diwali 2026 and 2027.