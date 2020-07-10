Search icon
'Yeh Toh Mera Wala Script Hai': Netizens remember Rohit Shetty after car overturned during Vikas Dubey encounter

Soon after news of Vikas Dubey's encounter broke out, netizens started tweeting about Rohit Shetty, especially because of the overturned car at the site

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 02:19 PM IST

Vikas Dubey's encounter has been the talk on the internet since quite some time. Soon after the exact details of the encounter were made public, the netizens thought it was picked up from a movie scene. Most others remembered filmmaker Rohit Shetty, especially because of one detail - the overturned car.

All Bollywood filmy buffs would know that every Rohit Shetty movie has a car which plays a very important role. It either spins, overturns, flies or blasts. The same has been noticed in his recent releases like 'Simmba' and 'Singham' too.

In order to talk about Rohit Shetty, the netizens used various images from other Bollywood movies. 'Yeh Toh Mera Wala Script Hai,' a recreated version from 'Gully Boy', has been the most popular meme used for the filmmaker.

Here are a few of the memes:

Apart from Rohit Shetty, movies like 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Dabangg', and shows like 'Mirzapur' and 'Rangbaaz', have been linked to the case. Various other actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi are also a few names suggested by netizens if a movie on Vikas Dubey is to be made.

