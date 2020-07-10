'Yeh Toh Mera Wala Script Hai': Netizens remember Rohit Shetty after car overturned during Vikas Dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey's encounter has been the talk on the internet since quite some time. Soon after the exact details of the encounter were made public, the netizens thought it was picked up from a movie scene. Most others remembered filmmaker Rohit Shetty, especially because of one detail - the overturned car.

All Bollywood filmy buffs would know that every Rohit Shetty movie has a car which plays a very important role. It either spins, overturns, flies or blasts. The same has been noticed in his recent releases like 'Simmba' and 'Singham' too.

In order to talk about Rohit Shetty, the netizens used various images from other Bollywood movies. 'Yeh Toh Mera Wala Script Hai,' a recreated version from 'Gully Boy', has been the most popular meme used for the filmmaker.

Here are a few of the memes:

#vikasDubey killed in police encounter by up police while he trying to flee...



Rohit shetty be like: pic.twitter.com/ufdVgOdvRt — Shubham (@itzzz_shubham) July 10, 2020

Script writer :- Sir ek movie banegi? Climax plot mein bas ek Police convoy palat deni hai aur gunshots honge..



Rohit Shetty :- pic.twitter.com/hS8PmyvRPN — Ommi Gangawane (@ohhh_mii) July 10, 2020

When Rohit Shetty heard that Vikas Dubey had an encounter and jeep is overturned on road ......#FakeEncounter

.

Rohit shetty be like pic.twitter.com/nCWLCNb0VM — (@InsaManvi) July 10, 2020

Rohit shetty be like script to chura lee



Royalty bhi nahi dee#vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/WIhTIrW0Jw — Proffesor (@Proffes10223951) July 10, 2020

Rohit shetty after hearing the the story of vikas dubey (gadi palat gayi) #fakeencounter : pic.twitter.com/o3z6mndINR — Rohan (@Rohanated) July 10, 2020

Rohit Shetty just CopyRight Claim to #UPPolice -for stealing his movie script pic.twitter.com/vJ4vWvnWKU — din0092 (@din0092) July 10, 2020

Singham 3

Directed by Rohit Shetty pic.twitter.com/lhVHcyAfBl — Neha (@neha_sahakari) July 10, 2020

Rohit shetty reaction when without his permission the car overturned on the road #vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/GCISBw6CQt — Abdul Qadir (@aqadir97) July 10, 2020

Rohit Shetty joined Up Police : confirmed source #FakeEncounter

pic.twitter.com/iwadW7h3B9 — Chandan Tamsoy (@Pro8cyborg) July 10, 2020

When Rohit Shetty heard “fake encounter aur gaadi palat gayi”#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/qYWXY5JONX — Wash Your Hands (@joshiiharshit) July 10, 2020

Apart from Rohit Shetty, movies like 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Dabangg', and shows like 'Mirzapur' and 'Rangbaaz', have been linked to the case. Various other actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi are also a few names suggested by netizens if a movie on Vikas Dubey is to be made.