'Yeh toh Aishwarya Rai ki judwaa bhen nikli': Meet Aamna Imran, Pakistani doppelganger of Bollywood star, stunned internet with resemblance

Aamna Imran looks less like Aishwarya Rai's look-alike and more like her twin sister. At a glance, you'll consider her the Bollywood superstar heroine.

After Ajay Devgn, an actor who has the most doppelgangers or look-alikes, is undoubtedly Aishwarya Rai. The Taal actress is a param sundari, but she resembles a few lucky individuals, and they have all capitalised on the likeness. We even have Sneha Ullal, another Bollywood actress, discovered by her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, who earned fame for being a look-alike of Rai. However, today we will not talk about Sneha or other Aish's duplicates. But we will discuss one such look-alike, who looks more like her sister.

Meet Aamna Imran: Aishwarya Rai's duplicate who looks more like a twin sister

Born in Pakistan, Aamna Imran is a popular beauty blogger, social media influencer, and a medical professional. She rose to fame for sharing an uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai. Aamna soon realised the attention she started getting due to this factor, and thus she capitalised on it. Based in the United States, Aamna is a travelling medic, mainly covering dialysis clinics. In her spare time, she creates beauty content and drops it on her social media.

Aamna Imran went viral with...

Over the past few years, Aamna has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram, recreating iconic looks and enacting popular scenes and dialogues from Aishwarya Rai's films like Devdas, Mohabbatein, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. On Instagram, Aamna has 3 million followers, and the credit for her success goes to Aishwarya Rai.

Netizens' reactions to Aamna Imran's likeness to Aishwarya Rai

Almost every reel or photo Aamna shared, a majority of netizens call out how similar she looks to the Bollywood star actress. A netizen wrote, "You look like Aishwarya Rai." Another netizen wrote, "Yeh toh Aishwarya Rai ki judwaa bhen lagti hai."

One of the netizens wrote, "Kis kis ko Aishwarya lagi yeh." On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic period action drama, Ponniyin Selvan series. The actress has been absent from the big screen since 2023.

Also see: Viral video: Johnny Lever meets his doppelganger, you won't believe what happens next, fans call his look-alike 'original se bhi original'