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'Yeh sab akele mein...': Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fan's 'I love you more than my husband' confession goes viral; watch

Shah Rukh Khan left fans laughing after his witty response to a woman who told him she loved him more than her husband during an event in Mangaluru.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Yeh sab akele mein...': Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fan's 'I love you more than my husband' confession goes viral; watch
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Shah Rukh Khan's recent visit to Mangaluru has given fans several memorable moments, but one interaction with a female fan has especially caught everyone's attention. A video from the event is now going viral on social media, with fans praising the superstar's humour and charm.

The actor attended a special event hosted by Rohan Corporation on June 25. During his interaction with the audience, one woman surprised Shah Rukh by saying that she loved him more than her husband.

The unexpected confession left the superstar laughing. Responding with his trademark wit, Shah Rukh said, "Yeh sab akele mein batana chahiye na."

He then made sure to acknowledge the fan's family in a light-hearted manner, adding, "I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much."

Another moment from the event that has gone viral featured Shah Rukh answering a fan who asked what career he would have chosen if he had not become an actor.

"I would have been very happy to be in a city like Mangalore for sure. I would have become a teacher. I think I would be in St Aloysius School, or Sharda Vidyalaya or I would be in Mt. Carmel school."

Several videos from Shah Rukh's Mangaluru visit have been widely shared online, showing the actor interacting with fans and entertaining the audience. He also performed to some of his popular songs, making the event even more memorable for those in attendance.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The film also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan, and marks her first theatrical release after making her acting debut with Netflix's The Archies.

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