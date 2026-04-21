'Yeh roz aa jate free ka khane, daaru peene': Rakesh Bedi used to crash in Javed Akhtar's home, Farah Khan recalls his struggle

After Dhurandhar, everyone is rushing to speak to Rakesh Bedi, and remembering his struggle during the initial years. Farah Khan visited Rakesh's home, and recalled how he used to crash in Javed Akhtar's home for free food and alcohol.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is at his peak. He's currently enjoying the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, and amid the fame and success, he's getting various offers of TVCs and social media campaigning. Rakesh hit the pinnacle of his career after spending over 4 decades in the film industry. He achieved success after years of striving, not only in work, but also in basic necessities. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan visited Rakesh's home with his cook Dilip, discussing his life after Aditya Dhar's movie. In the conversation, Farah recalled how Rakesh used to crash in Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's home.

Farah Khan recalls memories with Rakesh Bedi from FTII days

As soon as Farah entered Bedi's home, she introduced him to the viewers as "Dhurandhar ka main hero (the main hero of Dhurandhar)". Farah revealed that she had known Rakesh for decades, but they met after many years. The Main Hoon Na director recalled that when she was 15 years old, Rakesh was around 25, studying at FTII. Farah recalled, "FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene, aate the vahan par toh we used to meet all of them (They used to come every day from FTII to Javed uncle and Honey aunty’s house for free food and free drinks, and that’s where we would meet all of them)." Farah further revealed that Rakesh used to come with Farooq Shaikh, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Supriya Pathak. Rakesh added that it continued for years. "Humari puraani dosti hai (We are old friends), but we are meeting after a very long time," he said.

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

When Rakesh Bedi mourned Satish Shah's death

In 2025, when Satish Shah passed away, Rakesh penned an emotional note, mourning his demise and honouring their friendship on social media. Bedi shared a photo with the caption, "How much I miss you, my friend. You are etched in me."

Rakesh Bedi's life after the Dhurandhar franchise

As the Dhurandhar franchise has grossed over Rs 3000 crore worldwide, Rakesh Bedi is riding high with the second innings of his career. Recently, he was seen in Vijay Varma's series Matka King.