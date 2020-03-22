'Yeh public holiday nahi hai bhai, bahut serious mamla hai': Salman Khan's 'India against coronavirus' appeal to people

Salman Khan took to his social media pages and posted a video in which he is requesting people to take coronavirus outbreak safely and stay at home to be saved from it. The superstar thanked hospitals and police for their continuous work amidst the crisis. He told people to stop thinking that it won't happen to them as one can get infected anywhere if not taken necessary precautions.

Khan started by stating, "Mera naam hai Salman Khan. Pehle toh unn sab ko thank you kehna chahunga jo health mein ya police mein abhi tak kaam rahe hai (My name is Salman Khan. I would like to start by thanking all those who are still stepping out of their homes to help stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic)."

Salman went on to say, "Appeal yeh hai ki government aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours)."

"Yeh hamesha se problem hai, sabko lagta hai ke yeh hamare saath nahi hoga. Yeh coronavirus kisiko bhi ho sakta hai, bas mein, train mein, market mein, har jagah, to kaheko pange le rahe ho bahar jaana hai (No one is safe from coronavirus and you can get infected anywhere)," added the actor

Salman concluded by saying, "Yeh public holiday nahi hai bhai, yeh bahut serious mamla hai to yeh sab band karo. Haath dho, mask pehno, protect karo apne aap ko, saaf suthre raho aur logon se door raho. Ye sab karne mein kya dikkat hai aapko, agar jaan bach rahi hai saikdo logon ki, aapki khud ki to kya problem hai, yeh zindagi ka sawaal hai (Follow all the necessary precautions and don’t go it. If this saves lives including your own then what is your problem? This is not a public holiday)."