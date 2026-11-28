Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya edged past Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 on opening day, collecting Rs 4 crore against Rs 3.65 crore. Both films' combined earnings were lower than Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana's fourth-Friday collection of Rs 8.45 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana has edged past Emraan Hashmi in the box-office battle between their latest releases, with Yeh Prem Mol Liya taking a narrow lead over Gunmaaster G9 on opening day. The two films arrived in theatres on Friday, November 27, but neither managed a big start as they faced competition from the ongoing blockbuster Ramayana: Part One.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9 box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk estimates, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs 4 crore net in India on its opening day, while Aditya Datt's Gunmaaster G9 earned Rs 3.65 crore net. The difference between the two films stands at just Rs 35 lakh, with Ayushmann's romantic family drama emerging ahead of Emraan's action thriller. Yeh Prem Mol Liya registered an India gross of Rs 4.70 crore, while Gunmaaster G9 grossed Rs 4.30 crore in India.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen and features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The romantic family drama also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Swanand Kirkire. Meanwhile, Gunmaaster G9 features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana, among others. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller follows a man drawn into a dangerous conflict that threatens his family and forces him to confront his past.

Ramayana beats Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Gunmaaster G9

The two new releases are also competing with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One, which continues to attract audiences despite entering its fourth week in theatres. On its fourth Friday, Ramayana earned Rs 8.45 crore net in India, outperforming the combined opening day collections of Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9.

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