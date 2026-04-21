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Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'

Sooraj Barjatya's favourite character Prem is returning to films, but Salman Khan won't be reprising the role. Ayushmann Khurana has replaced him, and internet has mixed feelings for it.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'
Ayushmann Khurrana- Sooraj Barjatya
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Sooraj Barjatya has finally revealed the title of his next film, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. On Tuesday, Rajshri Productions revealed the title Yeh Prem Mol Liya as their next romantic drama, led by Ayushmann and Munjya's actress, Sharvari. It's been 15 years since Sooraj made a film with his favourite character, Prem. However, this time his Prem will not be portrayed by Salman Khan, but by Ayushmann. 

Sooraj Barjatya's next film is set to release in November 2026

The note shared by the production house revealed the release date and wrote, "We Have An Announcement! This November, Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, brings to the BIG screen a family entertainer directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya titled - 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari." Himesh Reshammiya will helm the music, and he will reunite with Barjatya after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). The note ends with the theatrical release date of November 27, 2026. 

Netizens are divided over the update

The title and date reveal news spread like wildfire, but many die-hard fans of Salman Khan expressed their disappointment. Salman's fans still believe that he should have led Sooraj's film. Salman and Sooraj are among the powerful actor-director duo, who have a 100% succes ratio. They have created history at the box office with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Their last collaboration, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was also successful, but it couldn't recreate the magic their previous collaborations did. 

When Sooraj revealed why he couldn't repeat Salman as Prem

In an interview with DNA, Sooraj explained why he was looking for a new Prem. He said, "Now I have to write (according to) his age." Barjatya said that bringing Salman Khan back as Prem would be a challenge for him now, "Action toh yeh kar lenge, par family (drama) mein aana, and yet with that masti, enjoyment, jo Prem hota hai, usse ab uss umar mein lana challenging hota hai. I want to hit the correct cord. Toh thoda time lagega (He would do action, but when it comes to family (drama), and with that fun, enjoyment, love, it is challenging to bring it into that age now. I want to hit the right chord. So it will take some time)."

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