Though Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a novel concept, it's subdued, or rather killed by an overlong narrative, unimpressive writing, and tedious drama that, after a point, feels unrealistic. This is Sooraj's second weakest film after Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma

Runtime: 173 minutes (2 hr 53 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2 stars

Yeh Prem Mol Liya synopsis

Prem (Ayushmann), a struggling musician, falls in love with Purva (Sharvari) at first sight. Prem wishes to settle down with her, but Purva ain't ready for lifelong commitment as she's the sole breadwinner in her all-women family. Prem decides to break the societal norm and moves into Purva's house with his family after marriage. Soon, Prem and his family realise the challenges of moving into a new family and uprooting themselves to form a new family. How do the Ladkewale and Ladkiwaale tackle the highs and lows, and will they find a new perspective on relationships and togetherness from the premise of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

First thoughts on Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Whenever a Rajshri film releases, we know that it will be nothing less than a grand family union in the cinema hall, where everyone can watch the content fearlessly. Sooraj Barjatya has earned the goodwill and trust of the audience. His films carry the hope of watching something rooted, sanskari, that hits straight into the heart. Be it Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; Sooraj hardly disappointed... until this film. Though Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a novel concept, it's subdued, or rather killed by an overlong narrative, unimpressive writing, and tedious drama that, after a point, feels unrealistic. This is Sooraj's second weakest film after Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

What works for Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The biggest strength of this film is the capable ensemble cast that actually holds the film, even when the narrative is dragged to death. Ayushmann, the new Prem in Sooraj's universe, stands tall to expectations. He carries the film well and shows excellent command of emotions, especially in his confrontational moments. He expresses masoomiyaat, sadgi, and shiddat with utmost conviction. However, in a few parts in the second half, he gives some OTT expressions. Sharvari, the new Rajshri girl, does a supremely good job. She also shines in dramatic moments and holds great command of expression, while sharing screen space with veterans.

Anupam Kher, Sooraj Barjatya's favourite, again shone brightly in key moments of the film. Kher provides the anchor to the Prem and the narrative. Apart from them, Geeta Sharma is a complete scene-stealer. You'll love her, laugh, and cry with her. In the supporting cast, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak don't disappoint and deliver on the expected lines. Swanand Kirkire... well, he leaves a mixed impression. Apart from the cast, the music of Himesh Reshammiya works like magic. His songs are in sync with the drama and with the sensitivity of the new-age audience. The title song, Jhumka Patola, and Bulaye Chhathi Maa stand out and stay with you even after the movie ends.

What doesn't work for Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

Now, here's where it becomes tricky. First and foremost, the trailer did a complete disservice to the film. It literally revealed everything, killed the novelty, and made it a predictable ride. While watching the film, I was easily guessing the next situations or where the build-up would lead. Even the climax has no surprise or uniqueness. When you have leaked the setting, conflict, and solution in the trailer itself, why would the audience be excited? The film lacks emotion. Yes, you read it right. Unlike other Rajshri films, this film doesn't move you or make you shed tears over the big loss or shock. Even the little emotional moments leave no effect.

Swanand Kirkire, the veteran, was sadly a mood killer for me in this one. His constant disapproval of Prem and Purva irritated me after a while. Though he delivered on the lines, he became unbearable by the end of the first half. Sooraj's direction looks lost, confused, muddled. He wanted to impress the new-age audience while keeping his core intact. However, as the film progresses, and by the second half, it starts looking unrealistic, like a fantasy. By the end of the film, you will feel that Sooraj tried too hard to reboot his cinema, but it would have been better if he stayed unchanged. The editing is also slow, making you bored at times.

Overall impact

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a major disappointment. It has a good story, but juvenile execution. The movie might get a decent opening, but it will hardly stay afloat at the box office because it fails to deliver to its target audience. This film clashed with Gunmaaster G9, and the latter will surely show a good growth over the weekend.