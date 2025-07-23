'Yeh nonsense...': Anuradha Paudwal slams viral video of 'obscene' dance during Kanwar Yatra in UP

'Tanushree Dutta ke pass paise nahi hai, kaam nahi hai': Rozlyn Khan slams actress for her viral crying video, calls it 'magarmach ke ansoo'
BOLLYWOOD
Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, known for her devotional songs, condemned the incident. Disturbed by the disrespectful display, she commented on the viral video.
A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has gone viral, showing dancers performing to loud music on a moving truck during the Kanwar Yatra. The visuals feature young men dancing alongside performers as the procession made its way back from Ayodhya with holy water. What should have been a spiritual journey turned into a spectacle, triggering outrage across social media.
Anuradha Paudwal Speaks Out
Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, known for her devotional songs, condemned the incident. Disturbed by the disrespectful display, she commented on the viral video, saying, “Yeh nonsense bandh karo please (Please stop this nonsense).” Her sharp reaction resonated with many who believe the sanctity of such pilgrimages is being diluted by such behavior.
Public Divided Over Modern Kanwar Culture
Social media is now flooded with reactions. While some users called the performances “obscene” and “shameless,” others argued that the Kanwariyas were simply expressing devotion in their own way. One user wrote, “Did Bhole Shankar also set up such a stage in his court?” Another strongly criticized the trend, saying, “Under the guise of religion, a shameless spectacle is being staged… children are being turned into hooligans.”
Voices in Support of the Devotees
Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some defended the Kanwariyas, saying they had every right to express their devotion through music and dance. A supporter wrote, “Hindurastra hai, aur yeh log sanatan dharm ko aage leke ja rahe hain. Jin logon ko pasand nahi hai woh sanatan virodhi hain.” Others questioned the outrage, asking whether spiritual joy must be limited to only flower showers and silence.
What Is the Kanwar Yatra?
The Kanwar Yatra is a sacred annual pilgrimage in which devotees of Lord Shiva walk long distances to collect holy water from the Ganga River, often from Haridwar, Gaumukh, or Sultanganj. They carry the water in pots hung on a bamboo pole (kanwar) and offer it at Shiva temples, especially during Sawan or on Shivratri.
Traditionally, a symbol of devotion and austerity, the yatra in recent years has seen increasing use of DJs, flashy displays, and now, controversial performances — prompting debate over how far is too far when it comes to faith and expression.