FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Clinton accuses Justice dept of 'protecting someone' amid newly released documents; Here's everything you need to know

As Ahaan Panday turns 28, Aneet Padda 'saw the future' of Saiyaara co-star, pens heartfelt note on his birthday: 'I will always be proud of you'

Delhi-NCR AQI: Thick smog engulfs National Capital as air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; Flight operations affected

'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry, fans of OG song slam TMMTMTTM makers

BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised, to start from THIS date; Check new schedule, route, stoppages, fare

'Trump-Class' battleships: US President announces plans for most powerful warships ever built, here's all you need to know

Not Aamir Khan, but Salman Khan was OG choice for Ghajini, Boney Kapoor recalls losing remake rights: 'Madhu Mantena kept me dangling'

School Holiday December 23: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Good News for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana residents: Construction of THIS bridge to cut short travel time between Aligarh-Palwal by..., here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, December 23: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Clinton accuses Justice dept of 'protecting someone' amid newly released documents; Here's everything you need to know

Bill Clinton accuses DOJ of 'protecting someone' amid new released documents

As Ahaan Panday turns 28, Aneet Padda 'saw the future' of Saiyaara co-star, pens heartfelt note on his birthday: 'I will always be proud of you'

As Ahaan Panday turns 28, Aneet Padda 'saw the future' of Saiyaara co-star

'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry, fans of OG song slam TMMTMTTM makers

'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry, fans of OG song slam TMMTMTTM makers

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is already facing tough times at the box office, and now the makers have killed their chances further by dropping the recreated version of the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 08:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry, fans of OG song slam TMMTMTTM makers
Kartik Aaryan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is set to release soon, and it seems the film will have to strive harder to win the audience amid the wave of Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The on-ground buzz for the movie is low, the trailer hasn't impressed the audience, and now, the makers have dropped the official rendition of Saat Samundar Paar, leaving the netizens and moviegoers fuming in anger. 

On Monday, the makers released Saat Samundar Paar 2.0, a new version of the iconic party song from Vishwatma. The music video features Kartik dancing with a group of boys to impress Ananya in a pre-wedding celebration setup. The new version of the song is comparatively slow, toned down, and a degradation from the original. This song left netizens furious, and they slammed the makers for a 'worst rendition' of the song. 

Watch Saat Samundar Paar 2.0

Netizens mercilessly trolled TMMTMTTM makers

Viral Bhayani shared the clip of the song on his Instagram, but it got majorly negative comments. A netizen wrote, "Yeh kya bawaseer hai." Another netizen wrote, "Wah..aaa thuu poore mood kharaab kar diya." One of the netizens wrote, "Ise acha toh main Neha Kakkar ka Lolipop sun loon." A cybercitizen wrote, "Kyu why gaana barbaad kar diya?" Another cybercitizen wrote, "Another old gem ruined by Bollywood." One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Energy choos daali achche khaase gaane ki." "Maa bahen kar diya gaane ki," wrote a netizen in anger. 

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans, marking his second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Satyaprem Ki Katha. Produced by Dharma Productions, TMMTMTTM also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Clinton accuses Justice dept of 'protecting someone' amid newly released documents; Here's everything you need to know
Bill Clinton accuses DOJ of 'protecting someone' amid new released documents
As Ahaan Panday turns 28, Aneet Padda 'saw the future' of Saiyaara co-star, pens heartfelt note on his birthday: 'I will always be proud of you'
As Ahaan Panday turns 28, Aneet Padda 'saw the future' of Saiyaara co-star
Delhi-NCR AQI: Thick smog engulfs National Capital as air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; Flight operations affected
Delhi-NCR AQI: Thick smog engulfs National Capital as air quality deteriorates..
'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry, fans of OG song slam TMMTMTTM makers
'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry
BIG UPDATE! Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised, to start from THIS date; Check new schedule, route, stoppages, fare
Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express timings revised; Check details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement