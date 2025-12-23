'Yeh kya bawaseer hai': Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 leaves netizens angry, fans of OG song slam TMMTMTTM makers

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is already facing tough times at the box office, and now the makers have killed their chances further by dropping the recreated version of the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is set to release soon, and it seems the film will have to strive harder to win the audience amid the wave of Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The on-ground buzz for the movie is low, the trailer hasn't impressed the audience, and now, the makers have dropped the official rendition of Saat Samundar Paar, leaving the netizens and moviegoers fuming in anger.

On Monday, the makers released Saat Samundar Paar 2.0, a new version of the iconic party song from Vishwatma. The music video features Kartik dancing with a group of boys to impress Ananya in a pre-wedding celebration setup. The new version of the song is comparatively slow, toned down, and a degradation from the original. This song left netizens furious, and they slammed the makers for a 'worst rendition' of the song.

Watch Saat Samundar Paar 2.0

Netizens mercilessly trolled TMMTMTTM makers

Viral Bhayani shared the clip of the song on his Instagram, but it got majorly negative comments. A netizen wrote, "Yeh kya bawaseer hai." Another netizen wrote, "Wah..aaa thuu poore mood kharaab kar diya." One of the netizens wrote, "Ise acha toh main Neha Kakkar ka Lolipop sun loon." A cybercitizen wrote, "Kyu why gaana barbaad kar diya?" Another cybercitizen wrote, "Another old gem ruined by Bollywood." One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Energy choos daali achche khaase gaane ki." "Maa bahen kar diya gaane ki," wrote a netizen in anger.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans, marking his second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Satyaprem Ki Katha. Produced by Dharma Productions, TMMTMTTM also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.