'Yeh koi surgery karwa ke ayi hai': Disha Patani's new video sparks nose job rumours - WATCH

There's no denying that Disha Patani is one of the hottest divas in B-town. Her envious body, sexy dance moves, killer looks and chic sartorial selections often charm the onlookers and leave fashion connoisseurs impressed.

Recently, Disha Patani was snapped attending the special screening of her 'Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai' co-star Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. And while several photos and videos of the B-town diva posing for the paps at the screening surfaced online, her appearance was received with the same enthusiasm as it usually is.

Netizens who came across Disha's video shared on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle noticed that Disha Patani looked 'different'.

In the video, Disha is seen sporting a yellow crop top teamed with faded blue denim featured flared bottom. She styled her hair in soft waves and wore sneakers to complete the look. As soon as the video surfaced online, the actress as usual did grab eyeballs, but this time, for all the wrong reasons.

While Disha did look gorgeous in the chic attire flaunting the casual look, her facial features caught the attention of netizens. Netizens noticed that her face looked different and took to the comments section to write about it. Several social media users asked why Disha looked 'so different', while others speculated if she got a facial surgery or a nose job done.

"She is looking so different," wrote a netizen. Another added, "Plastic surgery oh God!" "Did she get a nose job or something?" asked a social media user while another commented, "Too much Botox in those lips."

Check out the comments here:

Watch Disha's video here:

On the film front, Disha will be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor.