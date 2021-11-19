'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' fame Evelyn Sharma shares FIRST photo of newborn daughter, reveals her name

Evelyn Sharma, who starred in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, has given birth to a baby girl. The actress, who recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Dr. Tushaan Bhindi, turned to social media to post a sweet photo of herself and her daughter. Evelyn shared a sweet photo of herself cradling the newborn and disclosed the child's name: Ava Rania Bhindi.

The most important role of my life... #mommy to @avabhindi," she captioned the post.

Here's another photo of baby Ava:





Evelyn Sharma has been displaying her baby belly and asking for parenting tips on social media for the past month.

She wrote, “Parenting advice please? we’re so excited to step into this new role of parenthood, but after reading books and speaking to people it seems there’s nothing that can ever truly prepare you for it #babybhindi #babygirl #arrivingsoon #goodparenting #wingingit (sic).”

On May 15, Evelyn married Tushaan in a country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia. Tushaan is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur from Australia. In 2018, he and Evelyn met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. They quickly fell in love.