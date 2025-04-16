This actor was ridiculed for his dark complexion. People laughed at him, saying, "Apni shakal dekhi hai." He went on to become a superstar, and arguably the biggest Indian star in Russia, beating Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan.

An actor is usually judged on the parameters of looks, physique, and talent. However, today we will discuss an actor who had immense talent but fell short of a heroic look or physique. In the day and age of Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan, Rajesh Khanna, and Dharmendra, this dark-skinned hero was mocked by the film industry people themselves. This actor had no godfather and hailed from a humble background. Thus, he didn't get the opportunity to work on himself before trying his luck in the film industry. Years later, when he became a star, the actor recalled how insiders from the Bollywood claimed that they would quit the industry if he succeeded as an actor. Today, this actor is considered one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, and arguably the biggest Indian star in Russia.

The actor who was claimed to be doomed in the industry is...

Mithun Chakraborty, born as Gaurang Chakraborty, had been through a lot before becoming a star. During the promotions of Luck (2009), Mithun recalled the insults he faced. People mocked his looks, and said, "Kaala hai, hero banega? Apni shakal dekhi hai? (You're dark, you want to become a hero? Have you seen your face?)." Mithun further remembered how insiders used to place a bet on him, saying, "Agar yeh hero bana, toh industry chhod ke chala jaunga. (If he succeeds as a hero, then I will leave the industry.) Looking back at the struggling period, Mithun said, "Disco Dancer se Dance India Dance tak, bolne wale nikal gaye, lekin apun tik gaya (From Disco Dancer to Dance India Dance, the naysayers left, but I stood firm)."

Is Mithun Chakraborty the biggest Indian star in Russia?

Mithun's films from the 1980s and 1990s have become cult classics in Russia. Movies like Disco Dancer have gained immense popularity and are frequently aired on television and streaming platforms. Even the music from Mithun films, especially the song 'Jimmy Jimmy' has a strong following in Russia. Mithun Chakraborty's position as the biggest Indian star in Russia is amalgation of unique blend of his cinematic contributions, cultural resonance, and timeless charm.

