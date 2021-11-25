‘Yeh bhi kyu pehna hai’: Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for stepping out wearing short clothes

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who knows how to carry any outfit with style, grace, and confidence, has been trolled for wearing short clothes in public. The actress was spotted in a sports bra and shorts by paparazzi.

Malaika Arora, who has been ruling the industry with her style statement, has been targeted for wearing a bold outfit. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Wednesday dropped a series of pictures in which Malaika can be seen wearing a black sports bra, grey shorts. As soon as these pictures were uploaded, people started commenting on them.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Inke paas sirf yahi kapde hai,” while the second one mentioned, “ Matlab modern hona kya ab kache baniyan me ghumna jaisa h? Really man mean really? Do we really need this?” Third-person commented, “Malaika is very gawar… doesn’t know that ‘Bra’ is an ‘undergarment’.” The fourth person wrote, “At least she could wear a T-shirt over this…”

Take a look:

On the personal front, without a doubt, Malaika, who has always been vocal about her feelings, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. After parting ways with Arbaaz Khan, she has been dating Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds are often seen hanging out with each other in Mumbai. While speaking to her co-judge Milind Soman on the sets of ‘Supermodel of the year’, Malaika had talked about Arjun. On being asked about one person who knows her inside out, the actress said, "I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me." Malaika blushed as she revealed the last text message, she sent Arjun: "I love you too."

