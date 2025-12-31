FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...

India's most profitable film is neither Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, nor Kantara Chapter One. It's a film that has no stars, no big names involved, and did wonders at the box office purely due to its content.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 02:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...
2025 is coming to an end, and Bollywood has given three blockbusters, including Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, two clean hits, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Sitaare Zameen Par. As compared to 2024, this year, Bollywood saw a huge turnaround, defying box office success by a huge margin. However, when it comes to the most profitable Indian movie of 2025, Bollywood is trailing Telugu cinema. The biggest movie from the Indian cinema is the one that has no stars, no big names attached, and it was made on a modest budget, yet it defeated the biggest of box office champions with a staggering ROI of 1553%. 

The most profitable movie is...

Mahavatar Narsimha, the 3D animated action drama, is 2025's most profitable movie. Based on the iconic tale of Bhakt Prahlada and the demon Hiranyakashipu's downfall, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment from the ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha was released with universal positive reviews, and it went on to break several box office records. The movie, with its collection, revived the dead genre of animation films in Indian cinema. 

Budget and collection of Mahavatar Narsimha 

As per the media reports, Mahavatar Narsimha has a reported budget of Rs 15 crore, and it became a massive blockbuster, crossing Rs 247.96 crore net in India. Some sources reported over Rs 326 crore worldwide, making it India's highest-grossing animated film and the most profitable movie of this year. As Koimoi reported, Narsimha earned a profit of Rs 232.96, with an ROI of 1553.06%. 

Also read: Dhurandhar box office analysis: As Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1000 crore, here's budget, star cast fees, total collection, film made ROI of 300% on...

Other profitable blockbusters and their ROIs

Saiyaara, produced on a budget of Rs 45 crore, showed an ROI of 650.42% by earning Rs 337.69 crore in India. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, made in Rs 130 crore, reflected an ROI of 373% by earning 615.39 net. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is still running strong, is made in Rs 225 crore, earned Rs 754.5 crore and is counting. This film shows an ROI of 235.33% and it will continue to grow. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
