Former zonal director of Narcotics Central Bureau Sameer Wankhede has reacted to the famous dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching my son, talk to the father)' and called it 'cheap'. Sameer Wankhede was part of the search team in the year 2021, which tightened the noose around Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Sameer Wankhede was in the news because of the Aryan Khan case. After Aryan Khan got out on bail, Shah Rukh Khan worked in a film like Jawan in which one of his dialouges went viral when he said 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar...', which people considered a target on Sameer Wankhede.

On The Gaurav Thakur Show, Sameer Wankhede said, "Dekhiye mein kisi ka naam leke kisi ko famous nahi karna chahta hoon. Jo chats leak vagairah hein woh honourable High Court ke saame hain toh uspe koi tippani nahi dena chahunga main (I don’t want to take names and make anyone famous. Whatever the chat leaks happened the case is with the High Court so I cannot comment on that)."

He further added, "Aur ye joh dialogue hain jo apne kaha hain… main movies dekhta nahi hoon, jyada nahi dekhta movies, so yeh jo words hain… ’baap’, ‘beta’ ye bahot hi cheap aur third-rate words lagte hain mujhe. Humare bharatiye sanskriti main aise words istemaal nahi karte. Toh ye road-side dialogues hain and I don’t expect myself ki ye level pe jaake main ye road-side dialogues ka jawaab doon (And this dialogue which you mentioned, words like ‘baap’ and ‘beta’ sound very cheap and third-rate according to me. In Indian culture we do not use these words. I cannot be expected to go down to that level and respond to them)!"

