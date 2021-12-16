'Ye log feeke pad gaye': Netizens TROLL Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, call them INSECURE

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (commonly known as DeepVeer) have been one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. They have charmed us on-screen with their amazing chemistry in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani.' After they got hitched in 2018, the couple was looked upon by many for their lovey-dovey moments, and PDA's. However, this time, the couple received a cold shoulder from the public, and they have picked their new favourite couple, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif.

Before going further, let's show you the moment that sparked the conversation. In this video, we see, Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the airport, and as a gentleman opened the car's door for Deepika to step out. Deepika and Ranveer posed for the paps, and Ranveer proudly exclaimed that Deepika is his producer ('83'), and it followed by Ranveer kissing Deepika.

Check out the video.

The moment and Ranveer's gesture was delightful, but people took it in another way. People started trolling the duo, some commented on their fashion choice, while many pointed out that they looked insecure from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina stealing the limelight from them. As per netizens, the PDA moment was nothing but a gimmick to stay in the focus. Here are a few comments.

(Images source: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

The newest couple of B'town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private but lavish wedding on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara, and the duo will soon organise a grand reception next week in Mumbai. Reportedly, Katrina's exs, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan would be among the guests.