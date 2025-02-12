Chhaava is slated for release in theatres on February 14. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, it also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is set to depict courageous Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's, legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is just around the corner, and the actor has tried to give his best for his role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The preparation was not only mental but physical also, and Vicky Kaushal gained 25 kgs to bring perfection into his character, and he recalled Katrina Kaif's reaction after looking at this transformation. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal.

The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

While speaking to the media during the film promotion in Delhi, he recalled how his wife and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif reacted to his physical transformation in the film. "She was very happy, and she was so happy to the point that she misses Chhaava now. Vo har Chhaava ka poster aate hai to 4-5 likes uski taraf se aate hai and with the comment 'Ye kahan gaya' (Pointing towards Vicky's character in the film). Vicky Kaushal added, "She is eagerly waiting for Mahavatar (his next film) because of the beard look and all."

Vicky Kaushal said that preparation for the role was very demanding and he hardly used to get time for himself. He praised Katrina for being understanding, "When you are shooting non-stop, you hardly get any time because of 12 hours of shoot, 2 hours of training before, 2 hours of action rehearsal after that. You hardly have time and by the time you are back at home, you just want to sleep. However, Katrina being part of the industry, understands my work, she was very kind and sweet.."

Chhaava is slated for release in theatres on February 14. It also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

(With ANI inputs)