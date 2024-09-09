Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

Army foils infiltration bid in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

Kolkata hit streets again as part of 'Reclaim the Night' protests to seek justice for rape-murder of trainee doctor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

At the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a video of Bhumi Pednekar went viral. In the clip, Bhumi warmly hugs Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, but 'ignores' the actress.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 08:08 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the glittering world of Bollywood, where every gesture and interaction is scrutinized, a recent incident at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration has captured significant attention.

At the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a video of Bhumi Pednekar went viral. In the clip, Bhumi warmly hugs Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, but 'ignores' Sonam. This has sparked controversy online. Social media users have been buzzing about the video, with some shocked and others curious. People are speculating about why Bhumi ignored Sonam,

One of the social media users worte, "Waah Kya ignore kia h bhumi ne sonam ko maza aa gya ye hti h bezzati." The second one said, "She just ignored sonam." The third person commented, "Woh nai mili to me kyu milu." The fourth person replied, "Bhumi ne attitude wali ko dikhaya attitude kya hota hai." 

Celebrities often have complex relationships, and such moments might not capture the full story. Bhumi and Sonam’s relationship remains private, and this one interaction might not reflect their overall rapport. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently talked about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey on episode 5 of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast.

Sonam shared insights into how her fashion choices changed after welcoming her first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam, who married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, or eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

She added, "Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement