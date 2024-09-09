'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

At the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a video of Bhumi Pednekar went viral. In the clip, Bhumi warmly hugs Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, but 'ignores' the actress.

In the glittering world of Bollywood, where every gesture and interaction is scrutinized, a recent incident at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration has captured significant attention.

One of the social media users worte, "Waah Kya ignore kia h bhumi ne sonam ko maza aa gya ye hti h bezzati." The second one said, "She just ignored sonam." The third person commented, "Woh nai mili to me kyu milu." The fourth person replied, "Bhumi ne attitude wali ko dikhaya attitude kya hota hai."

Celebrities often have complex relationships, and such moments might not capture the full story. Bhumi and Sonam’s relationship remains private, and this one interaction might not reflect their overall rapport. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently talked about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey on episode 5 of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast.

Sonam shared insights into how her fashion choices changed after welcoming her first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam, who married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, or eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

She added, "Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself."

