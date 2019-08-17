Yasmin Karachiwala REVEALS how Vaani Kapoor achieved that KILLER bikini bod for WAR in 10 weeks

War could be the biggest showdown of two of the biggest action stars of our time – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, but the film’s heroine Vaani Kapoor is also turning heads with her smoking hot body and fitness levels. Vaani sizzled in the teaser of the film and her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently dished out the lowdown on how the actress put in 10 weeks of rigorous training to get in the perfect shape for the film.

“I think it's fair to say that anyone who wants to achieve a bikini body and look good on screen has to be extremely dedicated to their workout and to themselves and Vaani was very, very dedicated. She worked out every single day, for 10 weeks. Her level of commitment was tremendous and I think it shows in the look that she has in War,” says Yasmin, who is one of the top celebrity fitness trainers of the country.

Revealing details about Vaani Kapoor's workout regime, Yasmin adds, “Vaani's workouts consisted of pilates and the gym and then cardio. In pilates, I devised different programs, which was circuit training in pilates, functional training in pilates. I made 20:20:20 workout, where she worked out for 20 min of leg, 20 min of abdominals, 20 mins on the upper body. We also worked on different machines: the reformer, the Cadillac, the Bodhi, the Chair, the Motor, mat exercises, the CoreAlign. We also did a beach body circuit in pilates.”

Yasmin further shares, “In the gym, she either did heavy weight training, which was body part training and functional training on other days. I tried to mix it up with TRX, Bodhi, power pilate, medicine balls, swiss balls. We tried to work on the skill mill, the tread climber, the treadmill, the elliptical for cardiovascular training and even on the adrenaline bike. Basically, her workout was different every single day because we never allowed the body to anticipate what she was going to do and I kept changing her workout and I think that worked best on her body and that's how she derived the bikini body!”

War will be a feast for action lovers globally. Touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, this Yash Raj Films’ high-octane production is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.