Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops first photo post myositis diagnosis, says 'No matter how shi**y...'

Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

A few days ago Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been suffering from a disease called myositis. She took to social media and penned an emotional note about her illness. On Monday, the actress shared her first picture after the myositis diagnosis.

Samantha shared a series of photos in a black outfit and wrote, “Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower, Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day For #yashodathemovie promotions ..see you on the 11th.”

Netizens showers love and wishes, some got emotional and sent her to get well soon messages. One of them wrote, “I pray and wish for ur speedy recovery sam.” The second one said, “u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel_” The third person commented, “Luv you Sam proud to be a fan of you.”

Earlier, while talking about her disease, the actress wrote about her challenges. She penned, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.”

She added, “I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”