'Yashasvi Bhava': Raveena Tandon wishes adopted daughter Chaya Tandon on her birthday with heartfelt note

Actress Raveena Tandon penned a heartfelt note on her daughter, Chaya Tandon's birthday. Raveena shared a reel on her Instagram edited with throwback photos of Raveena with Chaya. Raveena and her husband Anil Thadani's daughter, Rasha, is also seen in one of the photos.

Raveena shared the reel with the caption that says, "Happy happy Birthday my O.G. Pudding! @chaya.m.m May lord Shiva fulfil all that your heart desires and bring you happiness at each step that you take in life … Yashasvi Bhava! you deserve all the love all the joy that this world can give you .. so go out there and grab and live life’s each golden moment.. you always have my blessings cause I believe in you."

Here's the reel

In 1995, Raveena adopted two daughters-Pooja and Chaya. Sharing her view about the adoption, Raveena told Pinkvilla that there was something about them (daughters) that made her feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. "I can say it has been the best decision of my life," Raveena said. She further added, "I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle." Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and has two children, daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbirvardhan.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2. She will next be seen with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in Ghudchadi. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in the pipeline.