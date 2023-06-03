Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Yashasvi Bhava': Raveena Tandon wishes adopted daughter Chaya Tandon on her birthday with heartfelt note

Raveena Tandon penned a heartfelt note for her adopted daughter Chaya Tandon, and call her "My O.G pudding."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

'Yashasvi Bhava': Raveena Tandon wishes adopted daughter Chaya Tandon on her birthday with heartfelt note
Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon penned a heartfelt note on her daughter, Chaya Tandon's birthday. Raveena shared a reel on her Instagram edited with throwback photos of Raveena with Chaya. Raveena and her husband Anil Thadani's daughter, Rasha, is also seen in one of the photos. 

Raveena shared the reel with the caption that says, "Happy happy Birthday my O.G. Pudding! @chaya.m.m May lord Shiva fulfil all that your heart desires and bring you happiness at each step that you take in life … Yashasvi Bhava! you deserve all the love all the joy that this world can give you .. so go out there and grab and live life’s each golden moment.. you always have my blessings cause I believe in you." 

Here's the reel 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

In 1995, Raveena adopted two daughters-Pooja and Chaya. Sharing her view about the adoption, Raveena told Pinkvilla that there was something about them (daughters) that made her feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. "I can say it has been the best decision of my life," Raveena said. She further added, "I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle."  Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and has two children, daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbirvardhan. 

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2. She will next be seen with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in Ghudchadi. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in the pipeline.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.