Yash's Ravana to appear for only 15 minutes in Ramayana Part 1 with Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama? Here's what we know

"Yash started shooting for Ramayana: Part One on April 30, and has shot for over 50 days for just the first installment. He has a screen time in excess of one-hour in Ramayana: Part One", revealed a source close to the development.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ramayana is among the most awaited Indian films. The introduction video of the two-part mythological epic was released last week. Scored to the goosebumps-inducing music from Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer and teasing the first looks of Ranbir's Lord Rama and Yash's Ravana, the three-minute clip set the internet on fire. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will release worldwide - Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Some of the recent reports stated that Yash will only have a screen time of 15 minutes in Ramayana Part 1, which would focus more on Rama and Sita's story. However, a source close to the project has dismissed such reports and has stated that the KGF star will be seen on the screen for more than an hour in the first part. It was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Yash started shooting for Ramayana: Part One on April 30, and has shot for over 50 days for just the first installment. He has a screen time in excess of one-hour in Ramayana: Part One, which acts as a build-up for battle royale for the second part - Ramayana: Part Two."

The first part was wrapped up recently in Mumbai and the shooting for the second part begins in August. "The entire Ramayana team reunites for the second part from August. The sequences for part two needs a lot of combination dates from Ranbir, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi. The entire team is excited to shoot the war sequences through the second half of 2025", the source added.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial promises to be the biggest visual and mythological extravaganza for the global audiences. "Ramayana is a meticulously planned franchise, shot in the most professional set-up, where the entire production team has lived onto the commitment of delivering a world-class product", the source concluded.

