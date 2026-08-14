Yash praises Shah Rukh Khan, opens up on KGF defeating Zero at box office: 'My career is over'

Yash has opened up about th 2018 box office clash between his film KGF and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, saying he never saw it as a competition. Despite KGF's bigger box office success, Yash called SRK a superstar and said believing he was bigger than his seniors would mean the end of his career.

Yash has revisited the 2018 box-office clash between KGF and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, revealing that there was never any intention to compete with the Bollywood superstar. Looking back, the actor said he considered KGF a relatively small film compared to Zero and was surprised by how far his film eventually went.

Yash talks about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the 40-year-old actor was asked whether he had deliberately scheduled KGF alongside Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated Zero. The question also referenced Yash's admiration for SRK and his earlier desire to meet the actor. "Aap Shah Rukh Khan ke bahut bade fan hain, aap unse milna chahte the and jab time nahi diya toh aapne unki Zero ke saath apni KGF film clash kara li? (You're a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and you wanted to meet him. When he didn’t give you time, did you decide to clash your film KGF with his Zero?)", the actor was asked. Yash dismissed the idea of any deliberate clash and explained that the two films were operating on very different scales. "Our film was a small one and Shah Rukh sir's film was huge, so we released on the same day," Yash said.

KGF emerged as the bigger box office success

KGF and Zero arrived in theatres on December 21, 2018, setting up an intriguing clash between Yash's Kannada film and Shah Rukh's Bollywood release. While KGF went on to become a major success and played a crucial role in establishing Yash as a pan-India star, Zero had a comparatively modest theatrical run. The difference became even more striking when the worldwide collections of the two films were discussed. KGF eventually earned around Rs 250 crore worldwide, while Zero collected around Rs 100 crore.

Yash refuses to compare himself with Shah Rukh Khan

Despite KGF emerging as the bigger commercial success, Yash stressed that he does not consider himself bigger than Shah Rukh Khan. The actor credited the senior star's stature and made it clear that he would never allow success to make him look down on those who came before him. "He is a superstar and the day I think that my seniors, unse main bada hoon, uss din meri dukaan band (The day I think I'm bigger than my seniors, that's the day my career is over)", Yash added.

Yash gears up for Toxic

Meanwhile, Yash is gearing up for his next big-screen release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The action thriller is slated to release in theatres on August 26.

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