Yash finally breaks silence to VFX's criticism in Ramayana, admits Ranbir Kapoor's film looks 'photorealistic': 'We’re aiming at topnotch product'

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BOLLYWOOD
The team Ramayana- Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh Tiwari, and Namit Malhotra are busy giving interviews to the international media, and there they don't mind reacting to the criticism. How ironic, isn't it?
Actor Yash, who'll soon be seen playing Raavana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor, has now reacted to the criticism of the film's VFX. The Rama glimpse was recently revealed on Hanuman Jayanti and met with mixed reviews, with many citing the 'video game' visual effects. In an interview, Yash was asked to comment on the reactions, and surprisingly, the actor didn't shy away from addressing the negative feedback.
Is the Ramayana team ignoring Indian media?
What is more amusing is the fact that usually when Indian actors are giving interviews in their home ground, they are often controlled or micro-managed by the PRs of the film. Even celebrities aren't comfortable addressing the burning questions of criticism or any controversy related to the film. There have been instances when the representative of public relations jumped into the conversation to avoid any reaction that would hamper their narrative. However, in the case of Ramayana, actors (Ranbir, Yash), director (Nitesh Tiwari), and producer (Namit Malhotra) are happily giving interviews to international media, and ignoring the same medium that helped them throughout their careers.
Also read: Exclusive: Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Laxmana says Ranbir Kapoor 'lacks innocence' to play Lord Rama: 'Difficult to see him as Rama after Animal'
Yash on Ramayana's VFX
In an interview with the Muse TV YouTube channel, Yash was asked what it’s like to shoot for a film like Ramayana, which requires a lot of VFX. The host also mentioned that the VFX in the teaser looked 'photorealistic'.
Also read: Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama
Yash addressed the criticism to the visual effect, and said: "See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals are what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is top-notch."
About Ramayana
Ramayana is split into two parts, with Part One releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part Two releasing in Diwali 2027. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil in key roles.