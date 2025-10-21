Yash Chopra's biggest flop was named among great Indian films, became cult classic, debutant hero disappeared, earned...

Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1991 romantic drama Lamhe was considered controversial at the time of its release primarily because of its unconventional romantic storyline. Featuring Sridevi in a double role and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, Lamhe bombed at the box office.

Yash Chopra was a towering figure in Bollywood whose influence reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema, particularly in the romance genre. Known as the King of Romance, he directed and produced iconic films like Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Veer-Zaara, blending emotional storytelling with lavish visuals and memorable music. The legendary filmmaker passed away on October 21, 2012, in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure following a dengue infection. Chopra's last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, was released few days after his death.

It is interesting that the movie that Yash Chopra considered his best work turned out to be a commercial failure. After giving the romantic blockbuster Chandni with Sridevi in 1989, the director collaborated with her again in the 1991 film Lamhe. Sridevi featured in a double role as the mother Pallavi and daughter Pooja. Anil Kapoor played Viren, the love interest to both Pallavi and Pooja. Waheeda Rehman and Anupam Kher were also seen in pivotal roles. Made in Rs 6 crore, the movie bombed at the box office and earned just Rs 2.5 crore.

Lamhe was considered controversial at the time of its release primarily because of its unconventional romantic storyline. The film explores the relationship between an older man Viren, and a much younger woman, Pallavi, who is the daughter of the woman he once loved. This emotional and romantic shift, from loving the mother to eventually falling in love with the daughter, was seen as taboo and uncomfortable for many Indian audiences in the early '90s. However, over the years, Lamhe has now become a cult classic, and was also listed in Outlook magazine's list of All-Time Great Indian Films of the 20th century.

Deepak Malhotra, who was one of the most famous models then, debuted in Lamhe and played the role of Siddharth (Pallavi’s husband). His character was charming but short-lived as he dies early in the story, paving the way for the emotional and romantic arc between Viren (Kapoor) and Pallavi's daughter, Pooja. After Lamhe flopped at the box office, Deepak disappeared from Bollywood, moved to the United States to continue his modeling career, and even changed his name to Dino Martelli.

READ | OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'