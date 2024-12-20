This actress made her debut in Vijay, where she acted alongside Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Anil Kapoor. Sonam also appeared in films like Ajoob and Tridev.

Yash Chopra was a famous filmmaker who helped many actors start their careers in Bollywood. He gave chances to stars like Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Poonam Dhillon, helping them become well-known.

He made some great films with these actors. One of the actresses he introduced became very popular in the 90s. She started her career with the 1988 film Vijay.

This actress is Sonam Khan, known for her bold and charming personality. She made her debut in Vijay, where she acted alongside Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Anil Kapoor. Sonam also appeared in films like Ajoob and Tridev. She became very famous for the song Tirchhi Topiwale, which was a big hit and is still remembered by many.

Recently, the actress shared a bold photoshoot of herself, which got her into trouble and led to her parents scolding her. She revealed that her mother slapped her badly after seeing the bold pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "When I got a tight slap! I thought I was gonna look great and was wearing a skin colour short dress which was hidden by the tall grass around .. So when the images came out, my mom came with the magazine and gave me a tight slap and tore the magazine up. I may have been bold at that time but my parents were always very protective about me. Nonetheless I was always a rebel with a cause. Atleast that’s what I thought !"

Sonam Khan is the granddaughter of the well-known actor Murad and the niece of Raza Murad. Her real name is not Sonam Khan; she took this screen name on the suggestion of filmmaker Yash Chopra.