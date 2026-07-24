Yash backs Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Ramayana: 'Nobody has the virtue to play Lord Rama'

Yash has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Lord Rama in Ramayana, saying the actor has worked extremely hard for the role.

Actor Yash, who will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana, has expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. The two actors are set to face each other on screen in the highly anticipated film.

Speaking at a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash said that playing Lord Rama is a huge responsibility and praised Ranbir for taking on the role.

"Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama'. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It's not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him."

Yash says Ranbir worked hard for the role

Ranbir's first look as Lord Rama had received mixed reactions after the teaser was released earlier this year. While many viewers praised his appearance, some questioned his casting and felt he looked older than the age traditionally associated with Lord Rama.

However, Yash said audiences would see a different side of Ranbir's performance in the film. "He has worked very hard on his fitness. When you see Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice he has done," Yash said.

Ramayana trailer release postponed

The makers of Ramayana had planned to launch the film's trailer globally after their Comic-Con appearance. However, the release was postponed just hours before the scheduled launch.

Producer Namit Malhotra explained that the trailer would be released worldwide at a later date. He also said that the film's association with Sony Pictures Entertainment would help take the story of Ramayana to a global audience.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres this November.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others.